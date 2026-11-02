Cyclone Murasu intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: IMD

The IMD has issued an extremely heavy rainfall alert for five districts in Andhra Pradesh: Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, and SPSR Nellore.

Very heavy rainfall is likely in NTR, Eluru, East and West Godavari, Palnadu, Chittoor and Tirupati on Monday.

In Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Tiruvallur districts, schools and colleges have been closed as a precautionary measure against the expected heavy rains due to Cyclone Murasu.