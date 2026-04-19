Murder probe opened after Rahul Mishra found dead in Ambala
A murder probe has been opened after 25-year-old Rahul Mishra was found dead in the parking area of Lekhi Complex in Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment.
The move comes after his father, Vinod Kumar Mishra, a junior warrant officer in the Indian Air Force, raised concerns about police inaction and accused Rahul's landlord and the landlord's son of being involved, even though it was first called an accident.
Family suspects foul play, seeks justice
Rahul's family says he'd been threatened, and they suspect foul play. They've also alleged the landlord and his son were involved in illegal activities.
Now, with pressure from both family and officials, police are treating the case as a possible murder instead of just an accident.
The family is still pushing for a fair investigation and justice for Rahul.