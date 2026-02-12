'Murdered' woman in India's biggest missing-cum-murder hoax case found alive
Priyanka Prajapati, who was believed to have been murdered by her family, has actually been living in Rajasthan with a new partner.
Back in July 2024, she left her husband Sandeep Kumar in Uttar Pradesh, taking jewelry and their child.
After some tough times and moving to Ayodhya, she met Mangal Chandra and started over.
The shocking turn of events
Sandeep suspected foul play after hearing rumors that Priyanka and their child had been killed for the jewelry, so he went to court.
Police charged several of Priyanka's family members with murder and destroying evidence.
But everything changed when Sandeep received an Aadhaar OTP linked to Priyanka—helping police track her down alive in Rajasthan.
Now, Priyanka's family has disowned her, Sandeep is seeking custody of their child, and police had been investigating the missing-cum-murder case.