'Murdered' woman in India's biggest missing-cum-murder hoax case found alive

The shocking turn of events

Sandeep suspected foul play after hearing rumors that Priyanka and their child had been killed for the jewelry, so he went to court.

Police charged several of Priyanka's family members with murder and destroying evidence.

But everything changed when Sandeep received an Aadhaar OTP linked to Priyanka—helping police track her down alive in Rajasthan.

Now, Priyanka's family has disowned her, Sandeep is seeking custody of their child, and police had been investigating the missing-cum-murder case.