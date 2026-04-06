Murgagoth Odisha visually impaired girl allegedly assaulted and church vandalized
In Murgagoth village, Odisha, things got heated after a visually impaired girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her distant uncle, who is currently working in Tamil Nadu.
Following the incident, some miscreants vandalized the local church and burned its furniture.
Police said the case had not been reported to them earlier, and villagers have now approached police to file a complaint
Police step up amid communal tensions
With both Hindu and Christian families living here, police have stepped up their presence to prevent any further trouble.
The community is on edge given past tensions: Odisha's chief minister recently pointed out that 54 communal riots and seven mob-lynching cases have been reported since June 2024, when the Bharatiya Janata Party took power.
For now, officials are keeping a close watch to make sure things don't spiral further.