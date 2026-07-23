Murlidhar Mohol says 26,000 international flights canceled since February
India
Since February, Indian airlines have canceled about 26,000 international flights because the U.S.-Iran conflict has made some airspace off-limits.
This has led to longer routes, more delays, and plenty of headaches for travelers.
The update came straight from Murlidhar Mohol, minister of state for civil aviation.
Airlines face fuel and revenue losses
With flights taking detours, airlines are spending a lot more on fuel and facing big revenue losses.
To keep things safe, the DGCA has rolled out extra advisories for passengers and crew.
Airlines say they're doing their best to minimize disruptions while keeping everyone safe in the skies.