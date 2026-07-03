Murshidabad police arrested 9 Bangladeshi nationals at Bhagabangola station
India
Police in West Bengal's Murshidabad district arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals at Bhagabangola railway station following a tip-off about suspected illegal entry.
The operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb unauthorized infiltration into India.
Police probe undocumented Bangladesh return
During questioning, it turned out the group had been working in different parts of India and was trying to head back to Bangladesh without proper documents.
Police are now looking into how they got in, how long they stayed, and whether there's a bigger network involved.
Legal action has started, and more updates are expected as the investigation continues.