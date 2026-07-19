Murshidabad train accident kills 4, Anup Karmakar cleared of intoxication
After a tragic train accident in Murshidabad where a school vehicle was hit at an open crossing, leaving four dead and several injured, gateman Anup Karmakar has been cleared of intoxication charges.
Tests showed he was not under the influence, so the investigation is now focused on what really went wrong that day.
About 60 of 900 lockgates manual
The accident has put a spotlight on how risky manual railway crossings can be.
Out of 900 railway lockgates, about 60 still rely on people to operate them, which leaves room for mistakes.
Officials are waiting to hear from the school vehicle driver to piece together exactly what happened.
Meanwhile, West Bengal's chief minister has ordered an inquiry, and railways have kicked off a new safety campaign to help prevent future tragedies.