Musadik Malik deflects India terrorism question in New Delhi forum
At the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik avoided giving a direct answer when asked about cross-border terrorism concerns raised by India.
Instead, he smiled, promised to respond later, and shifted focus to how dialogue is important, especially with global politics changing fast.
Musadik Malik promotes India Pakistan dialogue
Malik highlighted that countries like India and Pakistan could build better ties by looking at the bigger picture.
He said bringing different viewpoints together can help tackle shared political and social challenges.
He also pointed out that shared history and culture across the region could be a starting point for more collaboration.