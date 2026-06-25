Muskan Pradhan halts wedding after groom arrives drunk in Chhattisgarh
Muskan Pradhan, a 22-year-old bride from Kosmanda village in Chhattisgarh, stopped her wedding on June 23 when the groom arrived visibly drunk and unable to stand.
This wasn't his first time: he'd promised to quit drinking after showing up intoxicated at their engagement, but broke that promise.
Muskan's decision has sparked conversations about personal values and accountability.
Police recognize bride, family pays 3L
The situation quickly escalated into a fight between the families and guests, leading to minor injuries and police intervention.
Later, the groom's family agreed to pay ₹300,000 as compensation for wedding expenses.
Muskan was recognized by the local police for standing up against alcohol abuse and shared that she plans to continue her studies after this bold move.