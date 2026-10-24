Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla appeal death sentences in Allahabad
India
Muskan Rastogi and her boyfriend Sahil Shukla are appealing their death sentences in the Allahabad High Court.
Both were found guilty on September 30 of killing Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, and hiding his body in a cement-filled drum, a case that quickly grabbed headlines as the "Meerut blue drum murder."
Charge sheet, families react after conviction
The crime happened on March 3, 2025, after Muskan and Sahil plotted to be together. Their conviction followed a detailed investigation and a massive charge sheet.
Saurabh's family supported the court's decision, while Muskan's parents didn't object.
After sentencing, Saurabh's mother expressed her grief, saying her son's presence still lingers at home and urging couples to separate rather than turn to violence.