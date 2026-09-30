Muskan Sharma found murdered, Imran Khan and Digvijay Singh accused
India
Delhi University student Muskan Sharma, 21, was found murdered in her West Delhi home on August 26.
Police say her ex-boyfriend Imran Khan and his friend Digvijay Singh helped Khan in locating Sharma's house and waited nearby after Muskan refused to be in a relationship with him.
She was discovered by domestic help after being strangled and stabbed.
Imran Khan accused of threats
According to investigators, Singh helped Khan find Muskan's house and escape afterward.
The charge sheet shows Khan had pressured Muskan to stay with him and sent threats when she refused, evidence police later recovered from her phone despite attempts to delete it.
Both men are now in judicial custody on murder-related charges, with footage showing the couple meeting from July to August.