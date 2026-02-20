Muslim girl killed by brother for dating Hindu boy: UP
India
A heartbreaking incident in Uttar Pradesh: 19-year-old Rujhan was allegedly killed by her brother Alam because she was in a relationship with a Hindu man, which her family didn't approve of.
The tragedy happened at their home in Sambhal on Thursday night.
Police investigating if other family members were involved
After the incident, Alam called the police himself and was taken into custody. The case is based on a complaint from Rujhan's boyfriend's mother.
Police are investigating if other family members were involved, and have sent Rujhan's body for postmortem to confirm what happened.
The case has stirred up tension in the village, so police presence has been increased as they look for more answers.