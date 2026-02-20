Muslim government employees in 2 states get early Ramadan break

Controversy around the issue

The move aims to support those fasting, but not everyone's on board.

The BJP has called it "minority appeasement to the core," arguing that similar breaks aren't given for other religious observances, and the Opposition said Christians observing Lent had not been given similar allowances.

Still, this policy isn't new in Telangana—it's been around since the previous government—and so far has gone largely unnoticed in Andhra and has not drawn similar criticism.