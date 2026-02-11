Muslim women's right to 'khula' divorce to be reviewed India Feb 11, 2026

The Supreme Court is set to review whether Muslim women can seek a "khula" divorce—ending their marriage without their husband's consent—after an appeal challenged Kerala High Court's earlier support for this right.

The original decision, based on the Quran, treated khula as equal to male talaq.

Senior Advocate Shoeb Alam has been appointed as amicus curiae, with the next hearing scheduled for April 22, 2026.