Muslim women's right to 'khula' divorce to be reviewed
The Supreme Court is set to review whether Muslim women can seek a "khula" divorce—ending their marriage without their husband's consent—after an appeal challenged Kerala High Court's earlier support for this right.
The original decision, based on the Quran, treated khula as equal to male talaq.
Senior Advocate Shoeb Alam has been appointed as amicus curiae, with the next hearing scheduled for April 22, 2026.
Potential impact on women's rights
This case could be a big deal for women's rights in India's Muslim community. If upheld, it might set a national standard allowing women more agency over their marriages.
Recent court rulings have highlighted that only judicial approval can finalize khula after reconciliation efforts fail—and choosing khula may affect future maintenance claims.
The Indian verdict could help clarify and strengthen these protections going forward.