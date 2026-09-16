Muslim Youth League stages protest in Mailampulli against toll, arrests
India
On Wednesday, September 16, the Muslim Youth League staged a protest on National Highway 966 in Mailampulli, blocking traffic to oppose a new toll booth.
Led by District Youth League general secretary Riyas Nalakkath, protesters called out poor highway planning and frequent accidents in the area.
Police arrested them and removed them forcibly as they cleared the road.
Riyas Nalakkath says protest will continue
The protest tapped into local frustration about road safety.
Riyas Nalakkath said the Youth League would continue its protest "until the toll booth construction was stopped," reflecting ongoing worries about both safety and rising costs for commuters.