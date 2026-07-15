'Muslims are not allowed' poster found at Pune's Sinhagad Fort
India
A poster that read "Muslims are not allowed to enter" showed up at Pune's famous Sinhagad Fort on Tuesday, claiming the site "belongs to Hindus" and using official-sounding language to make it seem legit.
The sign was found near the parking area, but thankfully didn't last long.
Forest department removed poster, police investigate
The forest department quickly took down the poster. Officials think it was put up early in the morning to trick visitors into believing it was a real notice.
Police are now checking closed-circuit television, or CCTV, footage from roads leading to the fort and have started an inquiry, even though no formal complaint has been filed yet.