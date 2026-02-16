Muslims in India safe, no insecurity: Grand Mufti Sheikh Ahmad
India
After meeting Prime Minister Modi on February 16, Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad shared that Muslims in India don't face obstacles or insecurity.
He told CNN-News18, "There is no obstacle or problem for Muslims in this country as everyone is safe."
Who is India's Grand Mufti
Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, born in Kerala, has been India's Grand Mufti since 2019.
He also leads major Sunni Muslim organizations and plays a key role in Islamic leadership across the country.
Sheikh Ahmad calls for peace and unity
The Grand Mufti said he was happy with his conversation with PM Modi and called for peace, unity, and living with "love and grace."
His message focused on bringing communities together for national progress.