MUV overturns on Ganga Expressway in Badaun, 3 killed
India
A late-night accident on the Ganga Expressway in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, turned tragic when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) overturned after the driver swerved to avoid a dog.
The crash happened around 3:45am and left three people dead and six others hurt.
Rear gate breach kills 2 Nepalis
The MUV was traveling from Nepal to Chandigarh.
Two Nepali women, both 32, died at the scene when the rear gate broke open, while a 22-year-old man passed away later at the hospital.
The injured, including two young children, were first treated at a local health center before being moved to Badaun district hospital for more care.