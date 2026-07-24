Muzaffarnagar girl Ayushi found dead after ₹10 accusation at school
India
A heartbreaking incident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: Ayushi, a 10-year-old Class four student, allegedly died by suicide after being accused of stealing ₹10 at school.
Her family says she was beaten and humiliated by her teachers instead of being counseled.
She was found at home hours later and did not survive.
Police register case as probe continues
Ayushi loved wrestling and trained regularly. Her father shared that he had asked the teacher to counsel his daughter, but instead a teacher (Rajeev) allegedly assaulted her after Savita informed him.
The district has started an inquiry, and police have registered a case against the teachers involved: Savita and Rajeev.
Investigations are ongoing as officials gather statements and evidence.