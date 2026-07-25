Muzaffarnagar special court gives life term for raping 18-month-old niece
India
A special court in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life in prison for raping his 18-month-old niece this year.
The crime happened after he lured her away from the child's grandparents' house with biscuits.
The verdict came quickly, just three weeks after charges were filed.
Court orders ₹2L, officials credit probe
Along with the life sentence, the court ordered him to pay ₹2 lakh, which will go directly to the survivor.
Officials say fast police work, scientific evidence, and timely witness statements helped bring justice so quickly.