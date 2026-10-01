Muzaffarnagar woman Rekha arrested for husband's murder after 10L sale
India
A woman in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested along with her lover and two others for allegedly plotting and carrying out her husband's murder.
Police say Rekha wanted to be with her partner Vikas, so she sold land worth ₹10 lakh to pay hired shooters.
Her husband Praveen was shot dead on September 27.
Investigators cite relationship and money motives
Investigators found that Rekha's husband opposed her relationship with Vikas, which pushed her to plan the crime.
One of the hired men also had a personal grudge against Praveen over money matters.
Police quickly arrested all four suspects and recovered weapons, phones used for planning, and a car.
The case was cracked within days thanks to digital evidence and fast action by law enforcement.