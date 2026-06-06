Muzaffarpur private hospital fire kills 5, 18 hospitalized, compensation announced
A tragic fire broke out at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, leaving five people dead and 18 patients hospitalized.
The hospital's license was revoked, and officials have started a technical investigation to figure out what went wrong.
Emergency crews managed to stop the fire from spreading further.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared his condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families.
Nishant Kumar vows probe and action
Health Minister Nishant Kumar has promised a full investigation and strict action against anyone found responsible.
Subdivisional Magistrate Tushar Kumar said compensation has already reached the affected families, with more support on the way.
This tragedy comes just days after another major fire in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed at least 21 lives, including several foreigners.