Muzaffarpur woman preparing for police constable exam attacked by stalker
India
A 22-year-old woman in Muzaffarpur, preparing for the police constable exam, was attacked on Tuesday after turning down a man who had been stalking her for weeks.
When she resisted, he pressured her to confess her love for him.
Stalker stabs woman, FIR registered
Even after she escaped and reached her home, the man followed and stabbed her in the head. When she raised an alarm, people gathered at the spot.
The woman also accused him of rape and of threatening her family.
She is now receiving treatment, and police have registered an FIR as the investigation continues.