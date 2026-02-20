'My bag is in Delhi,': BJP MP's tirade against IndiGo India Feb 20, 2026

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal publicly criticized IndiGo after his suitcase vanished on a flight from Delhi to Belagavi.

He shared on X, "While I reached my destination, my baggage did not. There is no clarity on its whereabouts," and called out the airline for what he described as negligence.