'My bag is in Delhi,': BJP MP's tirade against IndiGo
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal publicly criticized IndiGo after his suitcase vanished on a flight from Delhi to Belagavi.
He shared on X, "While I reached my destination, my baggage did not. There is no clarity on its whereabouts," and called out the airline for what he described as negligence.
Khandelwal demands answers, tags aviation minister
Khandelwal said his missing bag had important documents and essentials, leaving him with major inconvenience and unexpected expenses.
He tagged IndiGo's CEO and the Civil Aviation Minister, demanding answers about the airline's handling of passenger belongings.
MP highlights broader issue
This isn't just about one lost bag—Khandelwal's complaint highlights ongoing baggage issues at IndiGo.
He pointed out that if an MP can face this hassle, regular passengers probably have it worse.
Users react to Khandelwal's post
The story quickly sparked online outrage. Many users said these problems are common and called for a high-level enquiry, criticizing IndiGo and regulators.