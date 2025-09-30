Next Article
Mysore Dasara 2025: Dates, events, and everything to know
India
Mysore Dasara—Karnataka's biggest celebration—is back from late September/early October through Vijayadashami on October 2, 2025.
The festival honors Goddess Chamundeshwari's legendary win over Mahishasura (yep, that's how Mysuru got its name).
Expect daily rituals, music, dance shows, and a show-stopping parade on Vijayadashami.
A festival that celebrates a legendary victory
This isn't just any festival—it's an over 400-year-old tradition that brings together royal history, cultural performances, and some serious spectacle.
Highlights include the Mahanavami ceremony on October 1 with sword worship and a colorful animal procession.
At night, the palace glows with nearly 100,000 lights.
If you're into culture or just love a good party vibe, this is one for your bucket list.