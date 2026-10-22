Mysuru Dasara 2026 remembers elephants Prashanth and Abhimanyu, highlights horses

Mysuru Dasara 2026 was all about animals this year.

Elephants like Prashanth and Abhimanyu were remembered across households while a majestic elephant carried the golden howdah during the famous Jamboo Savari parade,

while around 15 horses wowed crowds with their equestrian skills during the Torchlight Parade.

The whole event felt like a tribute to Mysuru's love for its animal friends.