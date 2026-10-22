Mysuru Dasara 2026 remembers elephants Prashanth and Abhimanyu, highlights horses
Mysuru Dasara 2026 was all about animals this year.
Elephants like Prashanth and Abhimanyu were remembered across households while a majestic elephant carried the golden howdah during the famous Jamboo Savari parade,
while around 15 horses wowed crowds with their equestrian skills during the Torchlight Parade.
The whole event felt like a tribute to Mysuru's love for its animal friends.
Kambala races, 18 cows, pet show
This year's festival introduced Kambala buffalo races that drew huge crowds, plus Raitha Dasara showed off 18 cows of various breeds.
There were rare cattle like Hallikar bulls on display and a lively Pet Show featuring everything from cats and dogs (over 700) to birds.
All in all, it was a big celebration of Mysuru's deep connection with animals, fitting for a city that celebrates its zoo's 134th anniversary this year.