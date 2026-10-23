Mysuru Dasara 2026 sets Guinness World Record with 3,473 drones
India
Mysuru Dasara 2026 just made history with a Guinness World Record: 3,473 drones lit up the night sky to form a giant peacock at Bannimantap.
The show, put together by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) and BotLab Dynamics, brought a fresh tech twist to the city's famous festival.
Drones formed Karnataka heritage figures
The drones didn't stop at the peacock: they also created shapes like a lion, butterfly, soldier with the Tricolor, and Goddess Chamundeshwari, all celebrating Karnataka's heritage.
This team had already set a record last year with a tiger formation and keeps finding new ways to blend tradition with innovation for everyone to enjoy.