Mysuru Dasara elephants gain between 130 and 285kg
India
This year's Mysuru Dasara festival was a feast for its star elephants, who gained between 130kg and 285kg thanks to extra care and a boosted diet.
Abhimanyu, former Dasara squad captain, topped the charts by putting on 285kg, showing just how well these gentle giants were looked after during the celebrations.
Elephant Sugreeva heaviest at 6,105kg
Sugreeva ended up as the heaviest at 6,105kg, with Srikanta and Ekalavya close behind.
Changed diet like Avalakki (flattened rice) and curds helped keep all 13 elephants (including four females) in great shape.
Senior forest officer Prabhugowda shared that everyone is healthy and ready to head back to their forest camps after some health checks.