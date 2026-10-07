Mysuru Dasara elephants undergo cannon-firing drill ahead of Jamboo Savari
India
Ahead of the Jamboo Savari, Mysuru's Dasara elephants went through a cannon-firing drill to help them stay calm during the loud 21-cannon salute.
All 13 elephants, including Abhimanyu, and the Mounted Police horses took part as shots were fired at intervals to help them get used to the noise.
Mysuru vets monitor elephants' diet, baths
The elephants' health is a top priority: vets are keeping a close eye on their diet (think curd and avalakki) and making sure they stay cool with several baths a day in this heat.
Forest officials say the elephants are healthy and these steps are key to getting the animals festival-ready.