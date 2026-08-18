Mysuru Dasara lead elephant Abhimanyu retires after turning 60

Known for his steady presence while carrying the golden howdah, Abhimanyu leaves behind big shoes (or rather, footprints) to fill.

For 2026, 12 elephants, including Dhananjaya and Mahendra, have been chosen from camps like Dubare and Mattigodu.

Training starts soon to pick who will take over Abhimanyu's special role in this massive Karnataka celebration that draws thousands every year.