Mysuru Dasara lead elephant Abhimanyu retires after turning 60
India
Abhimanyu, the much-loved lead elephant of Mysuru Dasara's Jamboo Savari, has officially retired after turning 60 this April.
Even though his name was on the initial list for this year's festival, he's stepping back as per forest department rules about age limits for elephants.
Training to pick Abhimanyu's elephant successor
Known for his steady presence while carrying the golden howdah, Abhimanyu leaves behind big shoes (or rather, footprints) to fill.
For 2026, 12 elephants, including Dhananjaya and Mahendra, have been chosen from camps like Dubare and Mattigodu.
Training starts soon to pick who will take over Abhimanyu's special role in this massive Karnataka celebration that draws thousands every year.