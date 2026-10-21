Mysuru Dasara used 3,473 drones to set Guinness World Record

Mysuru's Dasara celebrations just got a tech upgrade; a stunning drone show used 3,473 drones to create a giant peacock in the night sky, breaking a Guinness World Records title for the largest aerial bird formation.

The event was organized by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) at Bannimantap's Torchlight Parade Ground, and BotLab Dynamics shared a video of the display.