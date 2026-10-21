Mysuru Dasara used 3,473 drones to set Guinness World Record
India
Mysuru's Dasara celebrations just got a tech upgrade; a stunning drone show used 3,473 drones to create a giant peacock in the night sky, breaking a Guinness World Records title for the largest aerial bird formation.
The event was organized by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) at Bannimantap's Torchlight Parade Ground, and BotLab Dynamics shared a video of the display.
D K Shivakumar shares Dasara video
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called the show "Mysuru Dasara continued to show the world how beautifully tradition could embrace innovation."
He shared a video of other cool formations like a butterfly and Lord Krishna.
Social media loved it too, with people cheering on how Mysuru blended tradition with some serious drone power.