Mysuru hunger strike demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign and NTA abolished
India
A group of students, activists, and farmers in Mysuru staged a hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan to demand big changes in India's education system.
They stood with Sonam Wangchuk's call for reform after the NEET-UG paper leak, asking for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be abolished.
Students and protesters demand exam transparency
The NEET-UG controversy has left hundreds of thousands of students stressed and even led to tragic suicides.
Protesters criticized the government's lack of accountability and pushed for more transparency in exams.
The Cockroach Janta Party encouraged Gen Z to join the movement, calling for a fairer and more reliable education system.