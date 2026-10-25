Mysuru MCC asks hotels and restaurants to allow free toilets
India
With Dasara bringing a rush of tourists, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is urging local hotels and restaurants to let anyone use their toilets for free, even if they're not customers.
MCC Commissioner M. K. Savita says this move is especially important for women, children, and seniors who might struggle to find clean facilities while exploring the city.
MCC seeks to curb public urination
This isn't just about convenience: the MCC wants to cut down on public urination and keep Mysuru's reputation as a clean, tourist-friendly spot.
It has also reminded hotel staff to keep restrooms hygienic and stocked with water so everyone feels comfortable stopping by.
Local businesses are being called on to pitch in and make the city more welcoming for everyone this festive season.