Mysuru Railway Station marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day emphasizing unity
India
Mysuru Railway Station marked Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, taking a moment to reflect on the struggles and loss faced during the Partition of India.
The event reminded everyone about the importance of unity and harmony, encouraging us to learn from history and stay connected as a community.
Retired railway employee Nagaraj K.S. honored
Retired railway employee Nagaraj K.S. was honored for his dedication, while a photo exhibition opened, sharing powerful images of courage and hardship from the Partition era.
Railway staff, officers, and passengers joined in, highlighting how peace and social cohesion matter now more than ever for building a stronger society.