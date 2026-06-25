Mysuru replaces statue of former Karnataka CM Devaraj Urs
India
Mysuru just replaced the statue of former Karnataka Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs at the deputy commissioner's office.
The old one, unveiled last November for ₹92 lakh, faced heavy criticism because it didn't really look like Urs.
Local leaders and residents pushed for a change to better honor his legacy.
Arun Yogiraj used Krishna Shila stone
The fresh statue was crafted by Arun Yogiraj, the Mysuru sculptor behind Ayodhya's Ram Lalla idol.
He spent six months working with Krishna Shila stone and studied Urs's wrestler physique and photos to get the details right.
Yogiraj said that with historical figures, you need thorough research.
The original statue was damaged during its removal.