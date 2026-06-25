Mysuru replaces statue of former Karnataka CM Devaraj Urs

Arun Yogiraj used Krishna Shila stone

The fresh statue was crafted by Arun Yogiraj, the Mysuru sculptor behind Ayodhya's Ram Lalla idol.

He spent six months working with Krishna Shila stone and studied Urs's wrestler physique and photos to get the details right.

Yogiraj said that with historical figures, you need thorough research.

The original statue was damaged during its removal.