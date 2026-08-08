Mysuru Tata promoter Nageshwari dies by suicide, note alleges harassment
India
A woman named Nageshwari died by suicide in Mysuru, reportedly after facing ongoing harassment at her job as a Tata promoter.
She left a note accusing her supervisor of mistreatment and asked for justice, bringing attention to the pressures some workers face.
The incident happened in Hinakal, Mysuru.
Note details denied leave, job loss
In her final note, Nageshwari said her supervisor "Dolly Madam" denied her weekly days off for four months and turned down emergency leave requests.
She also wrote that she lost her job after speaking up about the treatment.
The matter was reported under the jurisdiction of the Vijayanagar Police Station, and police are expected to investigate the allegations and the circumstances surrounding her death.