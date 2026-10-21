Mysuru's Jamboo Savari lit Palace grounds with nadaswaram and tableaux
Mysuru's iconic Jamboo Savari procession lit up the Palace grounds on October 21, 2026, with a burst of color and creativity.
From lively Nadaswaram tunes to eye-catching floats by local groups, government bodies, and the armed forces, each tableau told a unique story, making this year's event one to remember.
Mysuru floats showcase equality, heritage, technology
Mandya Zilla Panchayat's Asmithe-Unveiling of Women's Power float took center stage with its strong message about equality.
Belagavi honored Queen Belavadi Mallamma and gave a peek into Dasara celebrations from the Vijayanagara era.
HAL showed off India's aerospace skills, while the navy highlighted homegrown defense tech.
Kerala wowed with a boat-shaped tableau featuring Theyyam and Kathakali; Karnataka Tourism highlighted the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of the Malnad and coastal regions, blending tradition with modern vibes for an unforgettable parade.