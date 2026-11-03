N Chandrababu Naidu seeks crop insurance payouts after Andhra cyclones
After cyclones Arnab and Murasu hit Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to make sure affected farmers receive compensation under crop insurance.
He is also pushing for clear guidelines and more on-the-ground awareness, so farmers do not face huge financial losses from these disasters.
Andhra Pradesh has 17.07L farmers insured
This season, 22 crops are covered under insurance, 15 by yield-based plans and seven by weather-based ones, making Andhra Pradesh the sixth biggest in India for crop coverage.
17.07 lakh farmers are included, with paddy, red gram, groundnut, cotton, chili, and maize accounting for 90% of the total insured area.
The government is also giving out input subsidies and fast-tracking crop-cutting experiments to ensure fair compensation reaches those who paid their premiums.