N Chandrababu Naidu unveils Amaravati tech vision, ₹1,520cr road opens
Big news for Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu just revealed plans to turn the city into a world-class, eco-friendly hub.
The focus is on pole-free infrastructure, lots of greenery, clean energy, and advanced tech.
With a new ₹1,520 crore Seed Access Road and steel bridge now open, Amaravati is set to become a hotspot for AI and quantum computing.
Seed access road includes BRTS corridor
The Seed Access Road connects Dondapadu with NH 16 via nine lanes and includes a special Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor and service roads, a cycle track, footpaths, and a green belt.
A four-lane steel bridge over Buckingham Canal links the road to Vijayawada, so traffic should get way smoother.
Naidu also mentioned 34 new roads in a grid layout (stretching up to 350km) are in the works to handle future growth.
Amaravati to be developed by 2028
Naidu says Amaravati will be fully developed, with modern infrastructure and residential complex, by 2028.
The goal? A pollution-free city that's both connected and sustainable for the next generation.