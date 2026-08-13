N Chandrababu Naidu unveils Amaravati tech vision, ₹1,520cr road opens

The Seed Access Road connects Dondapadu with NH 16 via nine lanes and includes a special Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor and service roads, a cycle track, footpaths, and a green belt.

A four-lane steel bridge over Buckingham Canal links the road to Vijayawada, so traffic should get way smoother.

Naidu also mentioned 34 new roads in a grid layout (stretching up to 350km) are in the works to handle future growth.