N Chandrababu Naidu urges Andhra Pradesh vigilance for Cyclone Murasu
India
With Cyclone Murasu approaching, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has told officials to stay alert and manage water wisely, even though the cyclone is expected to be milder than the last big one.
He's making sure districts are prepared for possible flooding and power outages.
Naidu wants 6,800 tanks protected
Naidu wants 6,800 tanks protected and water users' associations ready to save rainwater.
To handle power outages, 31,000 electricity poles had been dispatched to the field from Srikakulam to Krishna district, with extra teams coming in from Chennai for quick repairs.
He's also pushing for fast crop insurance payouts and wants all post-cyclone fixes wrapped up within 48 hours.