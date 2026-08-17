Nabajit Das killed by vehicle at Assam checkpoint, police probe
India
A late-night checkpoint in Assam turned tragic when Sub-Inspector Nabajit Das was fatally struck by a vehicle while on duty.
Police are investigating if the vehicle was intentionally driven into the checkpoint and whether it is tied to the possible link with the movement of drugs in the area.
Salim Uddin arrested, 4 detained
Salim Uddin, a suspected wholesale drug dealer, has been arrested, and four others have been detained for questioning.
Local groups are pushing for a thorough probe as police try to figure out exactly what happened and why.
The motive behind Das's death is still unclear.