Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, TDP cofounder, dies in Hyderabad at 90
India
Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, a major name in Andhra Pradesh politics and co-founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), passed away in Hyderabad at 90 after battling respiratory issues.
He was known for helping shape the state's political direction alongside N T Rama Rao back in the early 1980s.
Son Nadendla Manohar now minister
Rao kicked off his political career with Congress, later co-founding TDP and briefly serving as Chief Minister in 1984.
Over decades, he switched between major parties and left a mark both as a minister and MP.
His legacy lives on through his son, Nadendla Manohar, now a minister himself, showing that Rao's influence on Andhra Pradesh politics isn't fading anytime soon.