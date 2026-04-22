Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, TDP cofounder, dies in Hyderabad at 90

Son Nadendla Manohar now minister

Rao kicked off his political career with Congress, later co-founding TDP and briefly serving as Chief Minister in 1984.

Over decades, he switched between major parties and left a mark both as a minister and MP.

His legacy lives on through his son, Nadendla Manohar, now a minister himself, showing that Rao's influence on Andhra Pradesh politics isn't fading anytime soon.