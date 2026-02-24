Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur racially abused, stalked for 1.5km  

A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland was allegedly racially abused and sexually harassed near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Sunday around 8:00pm when the victim was returning to campus from a mall. As she was leaving, three men on a motorcycle began stalking her, following her for over 1.5 km while allegedly passing racial and obscene remarks along the way.

Escape Accused fled after she raised alarm When the victim approached Gate No. 2 of AIIMS Gorakhpur, near an army camp, one of the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and exposed himself. However, the accused fled when she raised an alarm. Two of the accused have been arrested, and the motorcycle used in the incident has been seized, SP City Gorakhpur, Abhinav Tyagi, said. Four police teams are working to track down all suspects involved in this case.

Investigation progress 'One of them deliberately removed his shirt' In a post on X, the National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS and INIs (NAFORD) also expressed shock over this incident. The federation said the three men stared, laughed, and passed racially discriminatory comments, reducing her to stereotypes. "She tried to confront them, but instead they stalked and followed her...One of them deliberately removed his shirt to intimidate. Near the army camp at Gate No. 2, one man suddenly slapped even her on the buttocks," the post read.

