Nagaland doctor sexually harassed in UP; 3 men arrested
A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland, posted at AIIMS Gorakhpur, was harassed and stalked by three men while heading home from a mall on Sunday, February 22, 2026 (around 8 pm).
The attackers, riding a motorcycle, reportedly made racist comments and sexually harassed her before speeding off when she called for help.
Meghalaya CM calls incident 'deeply shameful'
Police used CCTV footage to identify and arrest Suraj Gupta and Amrit Vishwakarma, and said the third suspect, Aditya Rao, was being traced; all three are from Deoria district. Their bike was also seized.
An FIR has been filed under multiple sections related to sexual harassment, intimidation, and insult.
The incident sparked outrage—NAFORD strongly condemned the racial abuse and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma called it "deeply shameful," urging strict action.
The doctor reported the incident to colleagues who quickly alerted authorities.