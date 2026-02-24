Nagaland doctor sexually harassed in UP; 3 men arrested

Meghalaya CM calls incident 'deeply shameful'

Police used CCTV footage to identify and arrest Suraj Gupta and Amrit Vishwakarma, and said the third suspect, Aditya Rao, was being traced; all three are from Deoria district. Their bike was also seized.

An FIR has been filed under multiple sections related to sexual harassment, intimidation, and insult.

The incident sparked outrage—NAFORD strongly condemned the racial abuse and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma called it "deeply shameful," urging strict action.

The doctor reported the incident to colleagues who quickly alerted authorities.