Nagaland government delays Yoga Day to June 22 after objections
Nagaland's government decided to push back its International Day of Yoga celebration to June 22 after facing strong objections from student groups, tribal councils, and church leaders.
The original plan was for June 21, but many felt it clashed with Sunday worship and didn't respect their constitutional rights.
Nagaland School Education Department reschedules yoga
The Naga Students's Federation called the directive for schools to observe Yoga Day as insensitive to religious sentiments.
Tribal organizations argued that making yoga compulsory had religious undertones, and church leaders said yoga doesn't fit with Christian beliefs.
In response, the School Education Department shifted the event so schools across Nagaland would participate on June 22 instead.
Central bodies, forces observe June 21
Even though the state postponed its official celebration, some central government bodies and security forces stuck to June 21, joining in with the nationwide observance.