Nagaland landslides strand more than 180 as IAF airlifts 148
India
Nagaland's heavy monsoon rains led to major landslides, leaving roads blocked and more than 180 people stranded.
The Indian Air Force stepped in, airlifting 148 people from Mon and Longleng districts, while another 41 were rescued by a state government helicopter.
Nagaland Public Service Commission candidates evacuated
Among those evacuated were Nagaland Public Service Commission exam candidates.
Authorities are sending food, medical supplies, and clothes by air to affected areas.
Relief efforts include distributing rations, giving emergency funds to families with damaged homes, and clearing debris from blocked roads, while rescue operations will keep going as long as needed.