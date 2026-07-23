Nagaland man sends 150 Domino's pizzas to NEET protesters
India
A man from Nagaland, known as @adiespoems on Instagram, sent 150 Domino's pizzas (worth ₹67,734) to students protesting the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
He couldn't join the Cockroach Janta Party protest in person but wanted to help out, so he made sure hungry protesters got a hot meal.
Delivery man called the sender 'bhagwan'
He posted screenshots of his order and shared how the delivery guy called him bhagwan for feeding everyone.
The man said he wasn't looking for attention, just hoping to inspire others, adding, "No act of kindness is ever too small."