Nagaland waives PAP for foreign tourists ahead of Hornbill Festival
Visiting Nagaland just got easier for international travelers. From November 26 to December 15, foreign tourists won't need the usual Protected Area Permit (PAP) to enter the state.
The government made this change to help more people experience the Hornbill Festival, Nagaland's big celebration of tribal culture happening December 1-10.
Just a heads up, visitors from Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan still need special approval.
PAP relaxed to boost Kisama visitors
Normally, PAP is a must for foreigners because of border security rules in Nagaland.
But after requests from Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and local leaders, the rule's been relaxed for this short window.
The hope is that more global visitors will check out local traditions at Kisama's Naga Heritage Village.