Nagaland woman, 28, says she was nearly abducted in Delhi
A 28-year-old woman from Nagaland says she and her friend were nearly abducted outside a Chanakyapuri hotel in Delhi around 3:30am on October 4.
When their male friends tried to step in, the suspects reportedly attacked them with hockey sticks before fleeing.
The accused have joined the investigation but haven't been caught yet.
Police invoke Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Police have filed a case under sections 115(2) (causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Medical reports noted physical injuries to those involved, though examiners found no fresh external injuries on some individuals.
The woman has asked for quick action, saying she's worried about her safety.
Police also seized a white hatchback and collected phones for evidence, but haven't explained why they took the car.