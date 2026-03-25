Nagaland woman found dead in Karnataka; family alleges mental harassment
India
A 22-year-old woman from Nagaland, Linsula, was found dead in her rented place in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. She worked at a local spa.
Her family believes mental harassment by two men may have pushed her to this point and is asking for a full investigation.
Police have registered the case, further investigation underway
Linsula's sister, Lashila Inchungar, has named Rajesh and Tejas as the men who allegedly harassed her sister and wants immediate action.
Lashila urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take immediate legal action.
Police have registered the case and further investigation is underway.